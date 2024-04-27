Create New Account
Dozens of Homes were Destroyed by Tornados in Nebraska yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Dozens of homes were destroyed by tornados in Nebraska yesterday.

A tornado outbreak is ongoing across portions of the Midwestern and Southern United States, as multiple tornadoes were reported. A tornado in Lancaster County, Nebraska injured three people, while a tornado occurred across northeastern Lincoln, Nebraska.Eighteen people were injured.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

