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TPF SPECIAL REPORT -- Buffalo Shooting Video FAKE! Compelling Forensic proof!
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8621 views • May 24, 2022
Indisputable forensic and investigative evidence that the video purported to be the Buffalo shooting was 100% fake. Professor Jim Fetzer, Private Investigator Brian Davidson, David Scorpio and Giuseppe Vafanculo shred the official Globalist traitorous narrative.
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