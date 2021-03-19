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I Am Tired Of Being Angry ( the psyop wears us all down, even those who see it)
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60 views • March 19, 2021
Just a venting rant if you will. The divisive psyop is getting old and wearing even I down, and I know we're being played. Lets wake up more people and shove their evil right back up their asses, sideways, with a cholla cactus, dry.
Have a good weekend my friends. Go out , go for a hike, enjoy the sunshine ,interact with your fellow man but lets break the chains of corporate corona slavery and NWO control.
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing and as always....
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
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Have a good weekend my friends. Go out , go for a hike, enjoy the sunshine ,interact with your fellow man but lets break the chains of corporate corona slavery and NWO control.
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing and as always....
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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