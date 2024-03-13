Pt 5 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART FIVE! In this video we look at just some of the many errors, mistakes, omissions, and doctrinal heresies in new versions of the Bible and why they are there!

