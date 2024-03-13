Pt 5 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART FIVE! In this video we look at just some of the many errors, mistakes, omissions, and doctrinal heresies in new versions of the Bible and why they are there!
FOR OTHER PARTS, COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER
PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf
PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86
PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3
PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df
PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1
FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0
FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.