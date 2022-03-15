Genetic Menace of COVID Vaccines Disclosed

COVID “vaccines” may harm the human genome and pass on defects to future generations through male sperm, warns MIT Senior Research Scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff. This is the most disturbing, enlightening hour about the danger of the vaccines that we have done to date—suggesting that women may in the future need to require males to prove they have not been vaccinated for COVID before producing offspring with them.

Dr. Seneff clearly describes the mechanisms by which the mRNA and DNA vaccines produce these GMO effects in humans, as well as how they cause multiple cardiac and neurological diseases, infertility, and death—adverse events rarely or never seen from other more typical vaccines.

I also discuss breaking news with commentaries from Dr. Seneff about the biolabs with weapon capacities built in the Ukraine under President Obama, two of them very close to the Russian border, presenting threats to Russia from accidental or intentional releases of deadly biological pathogens. I disclose our own research with Ginger Breggin that confirms that Ukraine’s President Zelensky worships Canada’s Trudeau and is a member of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF), making him a global predator.

We are finding our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, reaches far beyond the pandemic, shedding light on the same global predators as they are operating through the Biden administration, NATO, the European Union, and its corrupt ally, Ukraine.

Dr. Seneff is the author of pioneering scientific papers on COVID vaccines and a new book, “Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the environment.”

Our book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators:We are the Prey is available everywhere and online. In the U.S. we are able to offer a special discounted price at our website: www.WeAreThePrey.com