© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kids are the main target for reptilians due to their purity and higher energy and fear at the time of consumption, plus realizing how we should not trust those who cannot believe in the paranormal.
Please support this content:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
1137. Reptilians Eat Thousands and Distrust Anti-Paranormal People (1-20-26)