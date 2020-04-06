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The Seven Heavenly Virtues - Anime Quick Review
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36 views • April 06, 2020
A fun spin-off of "The Seven Mortal Sins" packed into short mini-episodes, chock full of ecchi fanservice.
http://7-virtues.net/anime/
https://www.hidive.com/movies/the-seven-heavenly-virtues
https://myanimelist.net/anime/36847/Nanatsu_no_Bitoku
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/encyclopedia/anime.php?id=20315
Transcript:
The Seven Heavenly Virtues
A spinoff of The Seven Mortal Sins,
these mini-episodes follow angels whom each exemplify a heavenly virtue.
They come to earth to find a candidate for Messiah.
This results in titilating gags based on their designated virtue.
Exotic and colorful designs with ample skin to ogle.
The humor is focused on the asses and assets but still hits above par.
The fast pace infusies this show with energy.
The Seven Heavently Virtues
Sending you to Heaven.
'Till next time, later.
http://7-virtues.net/anime/
https://www.hidive.com/movies/the-seven-heavenly-virtues
https://myanimelist.net/anime/36847/Nanatsu_no_Bitoku
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/encyclopedia/anime.php?id=20315
Transcript:
The Seven Heavenly Virtues
A spinoff of The Seven Mortal Sins,
these mini-episodes follow angels whom each exemplify a heavenly virtue.
They come to earth to find a candidate for Messiah.
This results in titilating gags based on their designated virtue.
Exotic and colorful designs with ample skin to ogle.
The humor is focused on the asses and assets but still hits above par.
The fast pace infusies this show with energy.
The Seven Heavently Virtues
Sending you to Heaven.
'Till next time, later.
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