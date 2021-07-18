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Dr Richard M Fleming @Doctor_I_am_The : Outstanding host Perry Atkinson reminds us how to objectively ask questions. There are two completely different issues. The first is the InflammoThrombotic Response (ITR) I laid out in 1994. The second is the prion issue. This includes both the prion-like domain at the receptor binding domain and the gp120 that attaches to the sialic acid site.
These Injections Are Bioweapons - Dr Richard M Fleming - On Focus