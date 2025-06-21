Desert Days: Earthbagging and Monsoon Planning!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we brave the Arizona desert heat to kick off our earthbag construction for an off-grid dome! We share survival tips for 110° days, from long sleeves and electrolyte drinks to cooling off in our above-ground pool. Watch as we start building earthbag walls around doorframes, level the bathroom-laundry room floor, and prep for the upcoming monsoon season. Join us for a glimpse into sustainable building and desert living as we work toward 3D-printing our dream home!