Dr. Robert Malone: Billions Of People Are Affected By This & They Don't Realize It

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This short video is very powerful and informative, and also in an unusual (almost audio book like) format. Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, breaks down psychologist Mattias Desmet’s theory of "mass formation". The phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist totalitarian propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have to stop this madness before it is too late.
Inspired Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INHpQL9fgto
The Audio was taken from a recent interview with Kristi Leigh: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=619daea08153a665791f3fb6