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Global Alert News - #269 - Dane Wigington
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26 views • October 04, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Oct 3, 2020.
Dane speaks more of the worlds' atmospheric spaying of aluminum particulates killing soil microbes, insects, and trees. This also acts as a fire accelerate on grasslands and forests. These western fires are deliberate...rain is positively prevented from moving in.
Dane speaks more of the worlds' atmospheric spaying of aluminum particulates killing soil microbes, insects, and trees. This also acts as a fire accelerate on grasslands and forests. These western fires are deliberate...rain is positively prevented from moving in.
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