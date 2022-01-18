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Blessed are the Poor, Do you Believe That?
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10 views • January 18, 2022
Jesus said blessed are the poor because it's the turth,. Being poor is a blessing. The more money, resources etc. you have the more you are responsible for. God will judge for all the good you could have done but did not do. The richer you are the more good you can do, buy selling all that you have giving to the truly needy of the world.
Do you believe the truth that Jesus spoke or is your faith in a fake Jesus?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Do you believe the truth that Jesus spoke or is your faith in a fake Jesus?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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