Vaccine-Induced Seizure Claims Life of Vibrant College Student - Doug and Rishanne Golden

When Haleigh Golden was just 20 years old, she passed away from a vaccine-induced Grand Mal seizure, cutting her dreams short and devastating her parents, Doug and Rishanne. They discuss how and why they were led to start “Haleigh’s Heart,” an organization dedicated to educating other parents about the possible dangers of vaccinations. Both of their daughters were vaccine-injured since infancy. Their website offers tremendous insights from scientists and professionals on the topic of vaccinations, and in this journey, Doug and Rishanne are carrying out their daughter’s inspiring dream of telling her story to everyone who will listen - and save many lives along the way.
TAKEAWAYS
The Goldens produced a documentary about Haleigh’s story: Real Not Rare: Our Tears, Our Truths, Our Testimonies
Many people have suffered from vaccine injuries and many parents are unaware that their child is vaccine-injured
Haleigh lived with intense seizures for two years before she passed away
Haleigh meant everything to her parents, and they felt moved by God to speak out about her story in order to save more lives
