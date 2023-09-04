Create New Account
"Pearls for the Very Elect: Marching one step ahead of the New World Order" / Al Cuppett / Davis Motion Pictures™
Published 14 hours ago

Produced by Davis Motion Pictures™ 
Recorded 25 Aug 2006
Filmed at my grandfather Bryan Webber's Church - Living Waters - in Buford, Georgia.
Filmed by Mike Anderson aka the Edge.
Shot on my Panasonic DVX-100A in 24p
omegamanomegamanradioal cuppett

