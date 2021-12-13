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Hispanic Family Values
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21 views • December 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3280/hispanic-family-values-call-in-show-may-3rd-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3280/hispanic-family-values-call-in-show-may-3rd-2016
Question: “I am a 50-year-old woman who has been in a long term relationship with a married man for almost 19 years now. We have a 17-year-old son together. My boyfriend is a very good and religious man. We have a good relationship except for the fact that he refuses to get divorced even though he is no longer living with his wife and children."
"My question is obvious should I continue in a relationship that doesn't make me completely happy? Also why do I feel the need to stay even though I'm clearly not happy in this situation? Why can't I let go so I can hopefully find someone who will want to build a life with me?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3280/hispanic-family-values-call-in-show-may-3rd-2016
Question: “I am a 50-year-old woman who has been in a long term relationship with a married man for almost 19 years now. We have a 17-year-old son together. My boyfriend is a very good and religious man. We have a good relationship except for the fact that he refuses to get divorced even though he is no longer living with his wife and children."
"My question is obvious should I continue in a relationship that doesn't make me completely happy? Also why do I feel the need to stay even though I'm clearly not happy in this situation? Why can't I let go so I can hopefully find someone who will want to build a life with me?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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