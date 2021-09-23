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Testing your water quality - avoiding the tap water is best!
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234 views • September 23, 2021
The reading looked like 284 to me! What do you think? I was only concerned that when you see the second test with the electrolyzer, it has some brown stuff on the right-hand probe! Could that have affected anything?
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