BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HIROSHIMA & NAGASAKI & WORLD PEACE! CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI INDIANS!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • August 08, 2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I prayed for peace for Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On August 6th and 9th, 1945, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on these Japanese cities, causing the instant killing of hundreds of thousands of people. These bombs must never be used again. Seattle also has a yearly celebration of peace every year on August 6th, and so I hope you can all join me in praying for world peace. The second part of the program is on clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians in Arizona in the United States. Hopi men only live to 44 years, and Hopi women only live to 53 years because their water supplies are contaminated with radiation and arsenic. But we all can make a difference in getting clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians! I hope you can all join us in this important program!As of July 31st, 2023, I have chosen to no longer broadcast on BBS Radio. However, people can always listen to me here on Brighteon. Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com

OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
clean waterhiroshimaworld peaceatomic bombnagasakihopi indians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy