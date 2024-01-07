Create New Account
GEN Z | "We're a Lot More Conservative Than People Think"
BREITBART  |  "We're a Lot More Conservative Than People Think":  on Gen Z

TPUSA contributor Morgonn McMichael sat down with Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's #amfest2023 to discuss Generation Z and how it's much more conservative than many people believe. "We're kind of sick what the left has been pushing in our faces," she noted. 

