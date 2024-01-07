GEN Z | "We're a Lot More Conservative Than People Think"

BREITBART | "We're a Lot More Conservative Than People Think": on Gen Z
TPUSA contributor Morgonn McMichael sat down with Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's #amfest2023 to discuss Generation Z and how it's much more conservative than many people believe. "We're kind of sick what the left has been pushing in our faces," she noted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.