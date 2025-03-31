No Thaw, NO PREP Easy Meaty Spaghetti for $1.89/

Craving a comforting plate of spaghetti without all the hassle? Forget the hours spent chopping onions and browning meat—I'm about to show you how to make a hearty, meaty spaghetti dinner using only shelf-stable and canned ingredients, and it’s ready in just 30 minutes for less than $2 per serving. It's so easy, you can make it camping.





https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/meaty-spaghetti





With only a handful of pantry staples, including a can of chili (no beans), a jar of spaghetti sauce, and some dehydrated onions, you can whip up a delicious, no-fuss spaghetti dinner. Start by heating your water for the pasta and preparing the sauce in another pot. Mix the chili, spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning, letting it all simmer for about 10 minutes.





Once the water is boiling, cook your pasta, then rinse it with cold water to stop the cooking process. After that, just combine the pasta with your rich, flavorful sauce, stir, and dinner is ready to serve! Top it off with parmesan cheese for an extra kick and enjoy a meal that’s easy, budget-friendly, and packed with flavor.





You don’t need fresh ingredients to make a satisfying, home-cooked meal. With a little creativity, pantry ingredients can turn into comforting meals that save you time, money, and reduce your reliance on refrigeration. Check out LoadedPotato.org for more quick, delicious recipes and tips to simplify your kitchen routine!





