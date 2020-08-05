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7 Simple Steps to Sanity! with Rachael Carman
Schoolhouse Rocked
Schoolhouse Rocked
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10 views • August 05, 2020
Ever feel like you are about to lose your mind? There’s so much to do and so little time. How do you balance it all? How do you know what to do and what not to do?

Join Yvette Hampton and Aby Rinella as they talk with Rachael Carman about 7 SIMPLE STEPS TO SANITY for homeschool moms! Learn how peaceful walking with God can be.

Rachael Carman is a popular author and speaker, as well as co-owner of Apologia, with her husband, Davis. You can find more encouragement from Rachael at www.rachaelcarman.com.

Check Apologia Homeschool Curriculum at - https://www.apologia.com?a_aid=5ae1f6ff83693

Listen to Rachael Carman's previous episode of The Schoolhouse Rocked Podcast, Marriage Matters. - https://podcast.schoolhouserocked.com/e/marriage-matters-part-1-with-rachael-carman/

Are you interested in home education? Visit HomegrownGeneration.com for over 9 hours of FREE homeschooling videos and much more. Included in this free content is Rachael Carman's session, "What about 'That' Child?" - https://homegrowngeneration.com/

The Homegrown Generation Family Expo is an online homeschool conference offering over 40 hours of encouragement and practical advice. Lifetime access to all of the 2020 conference sessions is just $20.

PARTNER WITH US!

If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/

Join us in providing this great resource to families considering homeschooling for the first time, to moms struggling with feelings of inadequacy, parents working hard to balance family responsibilities and school time, and to students wondering if they are missing out by not attending public or private schools.
Keywords
curriculumhome educationhomeschool documentaryyvette hamptonschoolhouse rockedhomeschool podcasthome education podcastaby rinellahomeschool conferencehomegrown generation family exporachael carmanapologiahomeschool planning
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy