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Ivor Cummins new docu “The Covid Chronicles” and more..
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15 views • December 25, 2020
Stefan Noordbroek with Ivor Cummins, December 23, 2020
(0:16-0:37 Short Dutch intro)
Ivor Cummins, biochemical engineer and expert in complex systems, became world renowned with his video "Viral Issue, Crucial Update". Millions of viewers, a comprehensive and factual overview of the Corona situation in the UK, Europe and all around the world.
Ivor talks to Stefan Noordhoek about the infection waves, about all cause mortality and about the WHO Pandemic Guidelines, which until October 2019 were completely different from what they are today. About his 5 children. About the cost-benefit analysis of 'the vaccine’. And about his plans for a new all-encompassing Covid documentary "The Covid Chronicles" for which Ivor launched a successful crowdfunding campaign and for which you, too, can make a pledge and gain access to a unique and vast 'Corona repository' that Ivor personally created over the past year.
Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
Ivor's homepage: https://thefatemperor.com
This is the link to Ivor Cummins Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/featured
This is the link to the video that hit 1.6 million views
https://youtu.be/8UvFhIFzaac
Please share this video! Support our platform and donate via www.blckbx.tv/doneren
BLCKBX
Donate www.blckbx.tv/doneren
Website www.blckbx.tv
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42WXTEmQGLA
(0:16-0:37 Short Dutch intro)
Ivor Cummins, biochemical engineer and expert in complex systems, became world renowned with his video "Viral Issue, Crucial Update". Millions of viewers, a comprehensive and factual overview of the Corona situation in the UK, Europe and all around the world.
Ivor talks to Stefan Noordhoek about the infection waves, about all cause mortality and about the WHO Pandemic Guidelines, which until October 2019 were completely different from what they are today. About his 5 children. About the cost-benefit analysis of 'the vaccine’. And about his plans for a new all-encompassing Covid documentary "The Covid Chronicles" for which Ivor launched a successful crowdfunding campaign and for which you, too, can make a pledge and gain access to a unique and vast 'Corona repository' that Ivor personally created over the past year.
Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
Ivor's homepage: https://thefatemperor.com
This is the link to Ivor Cummins Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA/featured
This is the link to the video that hit 1.6 million views
https://youtu.be/8UvFhIFzaac
Please share this video! Support our platform and donate via www.blckbx.tv/doneren
BLCKBX
Donate www.blckbx.tv/doneren
Website www.blckbx.tv
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42WXTEmQGLA
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