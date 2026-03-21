FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 56:1-6 – Sabbath, 20260321

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH my BANNER in Exodus 17:15! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

Heavenly Father, thus saith Your Holy Word, “Keep ye judgment, and do justice: for My Salvation has come, and My Righteousness is revealed in my Begotten SON, Jesus Christ.

2 Blessed are the man and woman who doeth this, and everyone who layeth hold on My Word; who keepeth My Sabbath from polluting it, and keepeth his or her hand from doing any evil.

3 Neither let the son or daughter of the stranger, gentile, foreigner, or immigrant who hath joined himself or herself to My Begotten SON, the LORD Jesus Christ, speak, saying, The LORD hath utterly separated him or her from My people: neither let the eunuch say, Behold, I am a dry tree.

4 For thus saith My Word unto the eunuchs who keep My Sabbaths, and choose the things in My Holy Scriptures that pleases Me, YAHWEH NISSI, and takes hold of My covenant;

5 Even unto them will I, YAHWEH NISSI, give in My House and within My walls a place and a name IN Christ Jesus better than of sons and of daughters: I will give them an Everlasting name, that shall not be cut off.

6 Also the sons and daughters of the stranger, foreigner or immigrant, that joins themselves to Me, YAHWEH NISSI, to serve My SON, the LORD and Savior Jesus, and to love the name of the LORD, to be My servant, every one who keepeth the Sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of My covenant. Amen!

Holy Father, thank You for helping me to seek first Your Kingdom of Heaven and Your righteousness, and for granting my prayers and supplications in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 56:1-6 personalized KJV)