Shattered Paradise: Hollywood’s Satanic Secret Cult Revealed on Camera: It Has a Face 2 [31.03.2020]

The premise of this video was to show the relationship between the demon, “dionysus” and the theater, not to prove that the so-called “African Americans” are the Israelites but there is a plethora of historical, biblical, and archeological evidence proving that many continental Africans, African Americans, West Indies, are descendants of the biblical Israelites.Check out the books “Undeniable” by Donte Fortson and “Hebrews to Negroes” by Ron Dalton Jr. but the bible is our primary source and in light of all the prophecies, where God promised to scatter the Isarelites, such as in Deut. 28: 64,“And the LORD shall scatter thee among all people, from the one end of the earth even unto the other; and there thou shalt serve other gods, which neither thou nor thy fathers have known, even wood and stone”.But you say, “blacks are not from a tribe of Israel”. So that would mean, when God scattered the Israelites, he scattered them everywhere in the world but Africa. The closest continent to Israel and the place where the Israelites always ran in times of trouble.No, he wouldn’t scatter them in Africa! He would scatter them all around the world except Africa and somehow, they would all magically end up in Britain, Germany and Poland. So the Royal British Crown and the Rothschild could conveniently hand over the land of Israel to the British, Germans and Polish.That is the official story and if you buy that story, one day either you or your descendants will fulfill the prophecy written in Jeremiah 16:19 KJV, “ O Lord, my strength, and my fortress, and my refuge in the day of affliction, the Gentiles shall come unto thee from the ends of the earth, and shall say, Surely our fathers have inherited lies, vanity, and things wherein there is no profit”.Thank you for watching and special thanks to all our supporters and patreons who made this video possible. We are hard at work on what we believe is a very special project.In our research, we have uncovered some very powerful information, so this next video project is going to take a little bit more time to complete.Thank you for your patience. As for this video, "It Has a Face 2", we know the information in this presentation is very challenging for many to come to terms with but we felt led to release this video at this point because the enemy is masquerading as an angel of light in an attempt to deceive many.We believe this video can help to combat some of enemies' lies and deceptions.If you have been following our channel for a while, you know we pursue truth no matter how unpopular or uncomfortable it may be. Again, thank you for your support, we love you all. God bless!'Shattered Paradise' exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. The 'New World Order' Exposed.'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep.Source:Shattered Paradigm - Shattered ParadiseLocation: United StatesShattered Paradise - 203K subscribersJoined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 viewsShattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribersJoined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 viewsJudah Boy - 3.72K subscribersJoined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views------------37,116 views Mar 31, 2020Shattered Paradise203K subscribers