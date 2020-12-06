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Best wagyu Tomahawk Steak meal ever!
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38 views • December 06, 2020
This was a great meal! Glad you ribeye steak is a very tender cut of meat. This meat is so big that I had to cook it like a roast. I seared it on both sides and then placed it in the oven at 350 degrees until it reached an internal temperature of 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The butter beans and brussel sprouts were just frosting on the cake!
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