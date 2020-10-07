Lock Her Up? New Declassified Documents Tie Hillary To 'Russiagate' Plot

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Yesterday's declassification of then-CIA Director John Brennan's hand-written notes on Hillary Clinton's alleged invention of a Trump-Russia scandal to distract from her own private email server scandal is an explosive development in the four year "Russiagate" scandal. So why is the mainstream media, which obsessed over "Russiagate" for four years, suddenly silent? Also on today's program: Fmr. FBI officer calls Trump "biological terrorist." And NY and CA Governors lose their marbles.
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