BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1434: Grand Theft America, Unreasonable Assistance & Pact for the Future⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
18 views • 7 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5gfxsb-sn1434-grand-theft-america-unreasonable-assistance-and-pact-for-the-future.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/09/27/sn1434-grand-theft-america-unreasonable-assistance-pact-for-the-future/]


We’re talking about “mass casualty event” planning, simulated nukes going off in London and getting hollowed out like P.Diddy in this week’s transmission. Thankfully there were no technical issues with this week’s episode, and that’s important because given the nature of our content, each one could be our last. Seems like the controlling elite are working at break-neck speed to bring us ever closer to chaos.


They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, and as times get darker, the truths shine that much brighter. A federal judge has come out this week talking about the dangers of fluoride on children’s IQ in the water, calling for it to be removed. If doing so, this would reverse over 50 years worth of active fluoridation in the American water supply. So as millions have been murdered by the shots, we’re at least given clean water.


Vladimir Putin has once again related the west to dark entities, calling America a “Ball of Vampires” that “fills its stomach with flesh”. All of this is happening as you have the United Nations convening to sign what they call the “Pact for the Future”. 193 nations have signed this multilateral binding agreement to allow supranational authority over member states. The New World Order isn’t coming, it’s here.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
new world order1984globalismscientific dictatorshipglobalizationagenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracypopulation controlagenda 2050covid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy