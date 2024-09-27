SN1434: Grand Theft America, Unreasonable Assistance & Pact for the Future⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5gfxsb-sn1434-grand-theft-america-unreasonable-assistance-and-pact-for-the-future.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/09/27/sn1434-grand-theft-america-unreasonable-assistance-pact-for-the-future/]





We’re talking about “mass casualty event” planning, simulated nukes going off in London and getting hollowed out like P.Diddy in this week’s transmission. Thankfully there were no technical issues with this week’s episode, and that’s important because given the nature of our content, each one could be our last. Seems like the controlling elite are working at break-neck speed to bring us ever closer to chaos.





They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, and as times get darker, the truths shine that much brighter. A federal judge has come out this week talking about the dangers of fluoride on children’s IQ in the water, calling for it to be removed. If doing so, this would reverse over 50 years worth of active fluoridation in the American water supply. So as millions have been murdered by the shots, we’re at least given clean water.





Vladimir Putin has once again related the west to dark entities, calling America a “Ball of Vampires” that “fills its stomach with flesh”. All of this is happening as you have the United Nations convening to sign what they call the “Pact for the Future”. 193 nations have signed this multilateral binding agreement to allow supranational authority over member states. The New World Order isn’t coming, it’s here.





Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce





Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3





Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO





Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction





Email: [email protected], [email protected]