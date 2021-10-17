Bill Gates predicts pandemic number two.

The right people are in the right place. It may never happen again. If they wait much longer, they won’t be able to get away with what they’re getting away with now. In order for the depopulation to continue as planned, they must accelerate their objectives and double down on their narratives. Triggering the second pandemic must occur at the right time. The time is soon. The poison antidote has pretty much run its course. The hesitant will soon be going to concentration camps and exterminated as previously done but they need help from those who have guns. The media has done an excellent job deflecting, censoring and hiding the truth and so has social media. When things start to go wrong, the second pandemic will act as a deflecting disruptor. The question is, what will it be?