Police blocked people from evacuating Lahaina? -- GOVERNMENTS WILL USE WHATEVER TECHNOLOGY IS AVAILABLE TO THEM TO COMBAT THEIR PRIMARY ENEMY, WHICH IS THEIR OWN POPULATION. ~ NOAM CHOMSKY
Published Yesterday

"Scientists predict that the conditions that lead to massive, deadly wildfires like those in Maui will become more common as climate change worsens"


NOW...  With that said, listen to THIS
local tell what he saw.  His name is Fish and he's a local in Lahaina which was the worst hit.

Police blocked people from evacuating Lahaina?

Locals are saying this appeared intentional and authorities acted in ways that did not make any sense to anyone that witnessed it.  Also, there are reports of people found dead in their cars.  After you watch this you will see why that's important.  

I'd say take anything the MSM says with a grain of salt and wait and see what ACTUALLY caused this.  Usually takes a month or 2 after the official BULLSHIT is reported before they sneak the real cause in when nobody is looking. 

Locals are saying this is a "land grab" and NOT a natural disaster.  

Worth looking into...
