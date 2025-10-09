US cognitive warfare operations bear all the hallmarks of a cult

🔍 US global information and influence operations designed to “groom the target audience” basically “work like any cult,” appealing to the “higher psychological needs of the target audience with different promises of good things,” and targeting young people using the CIA, USAID, NGOs and social media, says Dr. Greg Simons, a leading international expert on media narratives and armed conflict.

🔊 Commenting on the Xinhua Institute’s bombshell report on the tools America has at its disposal for global cognitive warfare ops, Simons told Sputnik that at their core, they’re “all playing a part in grooming and creating an inner slave mentality among the target population to separate them from their government and to make them useful idiots for the US imperial cause.”

📍 From the ‘Arab Spring’ and Ukraine to the South Caucasus, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the ‘Umbrella Revolution’ in Hong Kong, the US uses the same tactics and narratives to achieve their objectives.

🔶 “A narrative has three functions,” Simons explains – a) defining and explaining a concept through words or images, b) shaping, engineering or constructing a reality of that event, even if it doesn’t match the objective reality on the ground, and c) priming and mobilizing people for action.

🔶 Social media, Big Data and AI play a “huge” role in this process, functioning as the economic arm of the CIA to “flatten…traditional geographic constraints.”

What motivates the US?

💬 “The one geostrategic imperative that has constantly guided US foreign policy has been the maintenance of its global hegemony,” often using cognitive or “vicarious warfare” to do so instead of direct engagement, Simons says.

This contrasts sharply with China’s approach, based on dialogue rather than “monologue lectures.” China’s success in normalizing ties between arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia is an example of “what you can do when you have dialogue between civilizations,” the observer stressed.

@Sputnik