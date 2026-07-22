Mao Over America?

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Democrat Socialists Should Throw Away Their Porsches Before Criticizing America
* This is not new.
* Most of the violent socialist-communist movements in history should sound familiar: elites hijacked it and turned it into a murder spree.
* They all had one thing in common: they were very wealthy and hated the system that had enriched them.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (22 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7d44ug-victor-davis-hanson-democrat-socialists-think-america-is-worse-than-mass-mu.html