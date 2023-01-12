Create New Account
'Panzer Pope'? Vatican Insider Cardinal Arinze Actually Reveals Truth of Benedict XVI
LifeSiteNews
Cardinal Francis Arinze speaks with John-Henry Westen in an exclusive tell-all interview about the true nature and attitude of Pope Benedict XVI that the mainstream media gets wrong. Discover first-hand from Cardinal Arinze the truth about Pope Benedict XVI, particularly his reputation as master theologian in the tumultuous aftermath of Vatican II. 

Was he a truth-seeking father or stern judge, a 'panzer pope' or gentle shepherd? What will be the lasting legacy of the true Pope Benedict XVI... and how will Church leadership manipulate his memory? Don't let the mainstream media hijack Pope Benedict XVI's legacy. Cardinal Arinze speaks.


mainstream mediathe vaticanvatican iipope benedictlifesitevatican 2lifesitenewsjohn henry westenpope benedict xvi

