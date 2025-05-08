That demonic sect in power in France (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free masonry has been exerting power upon France since the French revolution. A former member of the sect states that FM believe that they get immortality through defiling children. Could it be under the sect influence that children are now being taught sexual perversion in French schools long before they reach puberty? The country is morally collapsing like a sinking Titanic into deep dark water.