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Is Muslim Immigration Good for the West?
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11 views • February 17, 2021
On November 24, 2019, Jared Taylor talked with Nadir Ahmed of Mercy for Mankind about whether Muslim immigration is good for America and the West. Mr. Ahmed, who wants the entire world to submit to Islam, did his best to defend Muslim immigration.
Decide for yourself who made the better case.
First posted to YouTube on December 12, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Decide for yourself who made the better case.
First posted to YouTube on December 12, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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