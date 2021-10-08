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HAVE YOU BEEN GMO'D? DID YOU GET YOURSELF THE SOFTWARE THAT PROGRAMS YOU INTO THE LEGION?
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172 views • October 08, 2021
EXCERPT FROM MORDERNA WEBSITE: Generally, the only thing that changes from one potential mRNA medicine to another is the coding region – the actual genetic code that instructs ribosomes to make protein. Utilizing these instruction sets gives our investigational mRNA medicines a software-like quality. We also have the ability to combine different mRNA sequences encoding for different proteins in a single mRNA investigational medicine.
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