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Crazy Cat Drone Racing
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152 views • November 26, 2021
We built a do it yourself obstacle course and used it for training and racing. Sometimes we score points, other times it is the fastest time. To keep things interesting, we also fly our drones with the joy sticks and control unit, or with the phone app only.
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