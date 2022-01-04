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THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO MAKE IT THROUGH THIS EVENT. #RFB
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212 views • January 04, 2022
Time to make a decision for real, for all the marbles. Forget this is a "precursor" forget buy my products, send me money thats all out the window. They WILL crash the dollar(blaming it on hackers) They will make all the "others" believe you not taking the shot is why the world is suddenly under seige. You will have to walk it like I talk it. period. all the other "truthers" are just trying to cope, they didnt think this would happen in our lifetime.
MORAL WORLD ORDER https://www.moralworldorder.com/
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
MORAL WORLD ORDER https://www.moralworldorder.com/
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
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