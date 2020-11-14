Candace Owens says Obama hates the United States, true, maybe, Kyle / Wendy Rittenhouse, Joe Biden

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One man has been stabbed and two police officers injured as clashes between anti-Trump protesters and the president's supporters continue in Washington DC after the 'Million MAGA March' saw tens of thousands flock to the Capitol.



Violence erupted on Saturday night as left and right-wing groups descended into a brawl at around 8pm just five blocks from the White House. The ugly scenes lasted for several minutes as the two groups wielded batons and pushed and shoved each other until cops intervened.



A man in his 20s was left with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back during the altercation.



Another female Black Lives Matter protester was knocked the ground where she was left lying with blood covering her face as the pro-Trump group filmed her and screamed 'F*** Antifa'.



She was eventually helped from the ground and carried to a nearby bench by a police officer as the violence continued around her and cops rushed to try and separate the two groups, according to a video shared by Daily Caller contributor Matthew Miller.



Earlier, anti-Trump protesters were seen throwing fireworks and bottles at his fans as they dined outside a restaurant at around 6pm, with one Trump supporter throwing a chair back in retaliation after a firework exploded right beside him.



The Trump supporters initially tried to shout back at the large group of protesters gathered around them chanting 'people are dying while you are dining', before being forced to flee inside when the fireworks began.



D.C. police reported at least twenty arrests as of Saturday night but social media footage showed more people being detained as night progressed.



Ten of thousands of Pro-Trump groups gathered in Freedom Plaza at noon on Saturday afternoon, listening to speeches before marching toward the Supreme Court. Left-wing activists also arrived to counter-protest, and minor skirmishes of pushing and shoving broke out, but police formed lines to separate the two groups.



Multiple police lines blocked Trump supporters from entering the Black Lives Matter Plaza area as night fell and tensions rose.



Those who managed to get inside the area were doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched. Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counterdemonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps.



A man with a bullhorn yelling 'Get out of here!' was pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.