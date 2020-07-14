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Nostradamus Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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69 views • July 14, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to
https://www.getwisdom.com/nostradamus-channeled-by-karl-mollison-20aug2019/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nostradamus
Nostradamus or Michel de Nostredame (depending
on the source, 14 or 21 December 1503 – 1 or 2
July 1566), usually Latinised as Nostradamus,[a]
was a French astrologer, physician and reputed
seer, who is best known for his book Les
Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains
allegedly predicting future events. The book was
first published in 1555 and has rarely been out
of print since his death.
Nostradamus's family was originally Jewish, but
had converted to Catholicism before he was born.
He studied at the University of Avignon, but was
forced to leave after just over a year when the
university closed due to an outbreak of the
plague.
He worked as an apothecary for several years
before entering the University of Montpellier,
hoping to earn a doctorate, but was almost
immediately expelled after his work as an
apothecary (a manual trade forbidden by
university statutes) was discovered. He first
married in 1531, but his wife and two children
died in 1534 during another plague outbreak.
He fought alongside doctors against the plague
before remarrying to Anne Ponsarde, who bore
him six children. He wrote an almanac for 1550
and, as a result of its success, continued
writing them for future years as he began
working as an astrologer for various wealthy
patrons.
Catherine de' Medici became one of his foremost
supporters. His Les Prophéties, published in 1555,
relied heavily on historical and literary
precedent, and initially received mixed reception.
He suffered from severe gout toward the end of
his life, which eventually developed into edema.
He died on 2 July 1566. Many popular authors
have retold apocryphal legends about his life.
In the years since the publication of his Les
Prophéties, Nostradamus has attracted a large
number of supporters, who, along with much of
the popular press, credit him with having
accurately predicted many major world events.
Most academic sources reject the notion that
Nostradamus had any genuine supernatural prophetic
abilities and maintain that the associations made
between world events and Nostradamus's quatrains
are the result of misinterpretations or
mistranslations (sometimes deliberate).
These academics argue that Nostradamus's predictions
are characteristically vague, meaning they could be
applied to virtually anything, and are useless for
determining whether their author had any real
prophetic powers. They also point out that English
translations of his quatrains are almost always of
extremely poor quality, based on later manuscripts,
produced by authors with little knowledge of
sixteenth-century French, and often deliberately
mistranslated to make the prophecies fit whatever
events the translator believed they were supposed
to have predicted.
Nostradamus is a natural follow to the Dolores
Cannon channeling recently done and we see the
Divine Realm at work again.
https://www.getwisdom.com/nostradamus-channeled-by-karl-mollison-20aug2019/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nostradamus
Nostradamus or Michel de Nostredame (depending
on the source, 14 or 21 December 1503 – 1 or 2
July 1566), usually Latinised as Nostradamus,[a]
was a French astrologer, physician and reputed
seer, who is best known for his book Les
Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains
allegedly predicting future events. The book was
first published in 1555 and has rarely been out
of print since his death.
Nostradamus's family was originally Jewish, but
had converted to Catholicism before he was born.
He studied at the University of Avignon, but was
forced to leave after just over a year when the
university closed due to an outbreak of the
plague.
He worked as an apothecary for several years
before entering the University of Montpellier,
hoping to earn a doctorate, but was almost
immediately expelled after his work as an
apothecary (a manual trade forbidden by
university statutes) was discovered. He first
married in 1531, but his wife and two children
died in 1534 during another plague outbreak.
He fought alongside doctors against the plague
before remarrying to Anne Ponsarde, who bore
him six children. He wrote an almanac for 1550
and, as a result of its success, continued
writing them for future years as he began
working as an astrologer for various wealthy
patrons.
Catherine de' Medici became one of his foremost
supporters. His Les Prophéties, published in 1555,
relied heavily on historical and literary
precedent, and initially received mixed reception.
He suffered from severe gout toward the end of
his life, which eventually developed into edema.
He died on 2 July 1566. Many popular authors
have retold apocryphal legends about his life.
In the years since the publication of his Les
Prophéties, Nostradamus has attracted a large
number of supporters, who, along with much of
the popular press, credit him with having
accurately predicted many major world events.
Most academic sources reject the notion that
Nostradamus had any genuine supernatural prophetic
abilities and maintain that the associations made
between world events and Nostradamus's quatrains
are the result of misinterpretations or
mistranslations (sometimes deliberate).
These academics argue that Nostradamus's predictions
are characteristically vague, meaning they could be
applied to virtually anything, and are useless for
determining whether their author had any real
prophetic powers. They also point out that English
translations of his quatrains are almost always of
extremely poor quality, based on later manuscripts,
produced by authors with little knowledge of
sixteenth-century French, and often deliberately
mistranslated to make the prophecies fit whatever
events the translator believed they were supposed
to have predicted.
Nostradamus is a natural follow to the Dolores
Cannon channeling recently done and we see the
Divine Realm at work again.
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