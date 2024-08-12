VAXX poisoned YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki & son 100% destroyed by PFIZER

Marco Troper, died a short while ago, as well: https://old.bitchute.com/video/f2e44rhK4CzA/ He was an athelte. Played tennis. Mainstream media says that he overdosed. That's probably a lie. It's the same mainstream media that said that there was an insurrection, that COVID is real and that Kamala Harris is popular. They cannot be trusted, at all, obviously.

###

Marco Troper. Rest in peace.

UTL COMMENT:- Also refer to this video

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JbfvacnTiQWv/

Now either that's REAL commitment or she just wasn't in 'the club'.

Sorry for her son....

###

"UC COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement"

https://uhs.berkeleyDOTedu/requirements/covid19

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/