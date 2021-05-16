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Drive || Speeding Car
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22 views • May 16, 2021
#Drive2011 #SpeedingCar #WalkingOnCars
Drive, 2011 by NWR starring Ryan Gosling & Carey Mulligan:
A mysterious Hollywood stuntman and mechanic moonlights as a getaway driver and finds himself in trouble when he helps out his neighbour.
Based on a book by James Sallis and directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.
🚘
One of my all-time favs, watched it in Hollywood in May 2011 and was absolutely amazed! It has its critics but I for one love it!
❤
It celebrates its 10 year anniversary this month (May, 20th 2021) since its release @festivaldecannes
I hope you enjoy this little remix with a very cool tune by the Irish band 'Walking On Cars' who sadly aren't with us anymore after breaking up in 2020. The song itself is called 'Speeding Car' and it works well with the footage from Drive.
Consider purchasing the movie through youtube and other streaming services and/or on BLURAY. It's a classic film. Also, consider supporting the musicians by purchasing their single and albums.
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
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Drive, 2011 by NWR starring Ryan Gosling & Carey Mulligan:
A mysterious Hollywood stuntman and mechanic moonlights as a getaway driver and finds himself in trouble when he helps out his neighbour.
Based on a book by James Sallis and directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.
🚘
One of my all-time favs, watched it in Hollywood in May 2011 and was absolutely amazed! It has its critics but I for one love it!
❤
It celebrates its 10 year anniversary this month (May, 20th 2021) since its release @festivaldecannes
I hope you enjoy this little remix with a very cool tune by the Irish band 'Walking On Cars' who sadly aren't with us anymore after breaking up in 2020. The song itself is called 'Speeding Car' and it works well with the footage from Drive.
Consider purchasing the movie through youtube and other streaming services and/or on BLURAY. It's a classic film. Also, consider supporting the musicians by purchasing their single and albums.
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bertietv/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/bartbros/
Gab: https://gab.com/BertieTV
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@bertiebrosnan:0
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eEcgC4yjOytH/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
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