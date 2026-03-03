Moment Iranian rocket arrives in Be'er Sheva including Microsoft!

Multiple strong videos on March 2, showing the moment Iranian ballistic missiles arrived, landed in Be'er Sheva southern Israel, at around 10:46 p.m. local time. Sirens wailed throughout the course of the missiles, until they hit the target, the explosion sounded very strong! Regional sources reported that the attack was one of the missile strikes carried out as part of the "Operation True Promise 4" launched by Iran, part of Iran's ongoing response to the instigators of the conflict, with reports of damage to targets! An open source shared the location when an Iranian missile landed in Be'er-Sheva, and the area of impact appears to be right around to the east of the apartment block, with craters and plumes of smoke visible—exactly according to the clip.

The ambulance service of Magen David Adom reported from the scene that the scientific complex, which is the location of large global companies, including Microsoft was hit, and it appears directly in the video frame. But, it is worth noting that Microsoft, which Iran says was part of the spying, was linked to high-tech military personnel during the attack. It is too early to draw any conclusions, and it seems that is what Iran is aiming for, while the Israel-US are aiming for leaders and schools of Iran, amid the ongoing regional escalation. Videos of the damage have emerged, becoming a direct target due to a new wave of destructive Iranian advanced missiles.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!