Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | This Week with Rizza Islam

Enjoy this Trailer of Dr. T and fellow Information Dozen Rizza Islam and watch the full episode here: htEnjoy this Trailer of Dr. T and fellow Information Dozen Rizza Islam and watch the full episode here: https://drtenpenny.com/this-week-dr-t-with-rizza-islam/



Rizza Islam is a researcher, author, international speaker, and social activist, serving as Founder. He has been an outspoken activist since he was 13 years old when he gave his first speech in front of more than 3,000 church goers on the importance of education for inner-city youths. By the time he was 19, he was delivering educational services to some of the toughest neighborhoods across Los Angeles. He was constantly sought after and named by his clients as the “best” educator to work with youth in inner-city schools. He taught about Health, communication skills, drug education, mental health, human rights education and more.



In this interview, we discuss:

- Disinformation Dozen

- Using Black Artists and not trusting the gov.

- Artists willing to speak up against what has been happening

- The incentives behind the vax

- Peace Riots

- Standing on integrity



We have a special offer this month in support of this interview. Get your >12 apparel today: https://www.tenpennyimc.com/product-page/12-hooded-sweatshirt

www.shoptenpenny.com





Watch our EXCLUSIVE DEEP DIVE, never before heard discussion with Rizza Islam here:

https://drtenpenny.com/dd-rizza/



Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol

GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://drtenpenny.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020/

Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/

10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/

up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com

tps://drtenpenny.com/this-week-dr-t-with-rizza-islam/



Rizza Islam is a researcher, author, international speaker, and social activist, serving as Founder. He has been an outspoken activist since he was 13 years old when he gave his first speech in front of more than 3,000 church goers on the importance of education for inner-city youths. By the time he was 19, he was delivering educational services to some of the toughest neighborhoods across Los Angeles. He was constantly sought after and named by his clients as the “best” educator to work with youth in inner-city schools. He taught about Health, communication skills, drug education, mental health, human rights education and more.



In this interview, we discuss:

- Disinformation Dozen

- Using Black Artists and not trusting the gov.

- Artists willing to speak up against what has been happening

- The incentives behind the vax

- Peace Riots

- Standing on integrity



We have a special offer this month in support of this interview. Get your >12 apparel today: https://www.tenpennyimc.com/product-page/12-hooded-sweatshirt

www.shoptenpenny.com





Watch our EXCLUSIVE DEEP DIVE, never before heard discussion with Rizza Islam here:

https://drtenpenny.com/dd-rizza/



Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol

GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://drtenpenny.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020/

Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/

10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/

up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com



