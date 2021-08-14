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Call on people to record and share videos of Geiger counter measurements
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40 views • August 14, 2021
This is URGENT! People start taking Lugols iodine!
Find someone in your area that has a geiger counter and statrt sharing measurments!!
https://www.brighteon.com/4d8827f4-fd7d-435c-9543-df4907e3a596
Find someone in your area that has a geiger counter and statrt sharing measurments!!
https://www.brighteon.com/4d8827f4-fd7d-435c-9543-df4907e3a596
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