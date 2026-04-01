Daily Routines and the Benefits of Sweating, an interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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Sweat is your body’s built-in detox system—yet modern life avoids it. From exercise to heat exposure, sweating helps eliminate toxins and supports overall health. Pair that with natural living and less chemical exposure, and you unlock a powerful daily reset your body already knows how to do.
#SweatItOut #DetoxNaturally #HealthyLiving #DailyRituals #NaturalHealth
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