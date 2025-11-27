© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Randy Fine has introduced the No Antisemitism in Education Act, a bill that would strip schools of their funding if they engage in criticism of Israel that the government deems unacceptable.
