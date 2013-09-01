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EP 2013-9AM LEFT IS EMPLOYING MASS MIND CONTROL; MILITARY-STYLED PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE
The Pete Santilli Show
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37 views • September 23, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=2826813264    


EP 2013-9AM LEFT IS EMPLOYING MASS MIND CONTROL; MILITARY-STYLED PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

These leftists are all about selling doom & gloom.
It’s Hegelian Dialectic through & through.
They created a global pandemic…. so that they can save us from the global pandemic.
On this morning show, I’m going to discuss the important topic of “mass mind control” and psychological warfare.  There can be no doubt that we’re being subjected to a massive, military-styled psychological warfare operation.
But who is behind this?
Why are they doing it?
EP 2013-9AM LEFT IS EMPLOYING MASS MIND CONTROL; MILITARY-STYLED PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3cgFu9b  
 
From a LISTENER:    Censorship is REAL,  when I clicked on the provided link it said page unavailable, I’m not tech savvy and I don’t know if this is a legitimate representation of mister Santilli’s platform or not but I will say my peace anyway. I am a 45 year old black female and mother of 3 sons who has now realized I have been programmed to think a certain way.. I don’t have to explain. About the world and my country. I’m what most would consider a nobody, just a regular citizen. But I want to send a message to Pete and Deb. Keep doing what you’re doing because you have support for your efforts where you’ve least expected it. There are so many individuals “African Americans” just like me who you’ve changed our way of seeing things that you don’t know about. What’s happening in our world today is not about black or white but about good vs evil. Many family and friends whom I love have turned against me simply because although I feel like my country’s not  perfect I love it and it is the greatest country in the world. I don’t expect a response but by the grace of God I hope that this is a legitimate representation of Mr. Santilli’s platform. Let him know his work is reaching far beyond what he could even imagine. I’m praying for him and his family..


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