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Joe Dirt Biden - Black Man Invented the Light Bulb
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34 views • September 08, 2020
Biden talked about teaching history in schools - the emphasized the need to teach facts, and said a black man invented the light bulb, not Edison. In the late 1870’s Edison came up with a working light bulb, but actually 40 years prior an Englishman invented the pre-stage for the known Edison light bulb. By 1880, Edison had a lightbulb that worked for 600 hours. Black copycat Lewis Latimer Howard submitted a patent for a light bulb in 1881 after he stole the design from edison.
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#bidenlightbulb #sleepyjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden # joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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