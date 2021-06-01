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12. Protestant Restoration of the Bible
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44 views • June 01, 2021
In this age, in fact these latter days nearing the very end of this age, we take having the availability of the Bible, both Old and New Testaments, for granted. It is not commonly known what the cost of lives and suffering of the true and genuine disciples of Jesus, The Christ and The Son of the Living God, paid from the beginning the Protestant Movement for all who will to have this privilege.
It is alien to us that a person being caught with a Bible in his possession was a death sentence, often a violent, vile. and cruel death at the hands of sadistic "authorities" parading as the "keepers" of the sacred scriptures. This video is the story of the men in service to God who obtained the Bible for us English speaking peoples, and with the Bible the liberty we enjoy here in the USA.
FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide for a Sure Foundation by Kenneth Alson Davis" at https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/
It is alien to us that a person being caught with a Bible in his possession was a death sentence, often a violent, vile. and cruel death at the hands of sadistic "authorities" parading as the "keepers" of the sacred scriptures. This video is the story of the men in service to God who obtained the Bible for us English speaking peoples, and with the Bible the liberty we enjoy here in the USA.
FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide for a Sure Foundation by Kenneth Alson Davis" at https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/
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