🎵Turtle Wax

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[Instrumental]
[Intro]
[Measures: 4]
[Dynamics: mp (mezzo-piano)]
[Syncopated snare ghost notes, tight hi-hat openings on the "and" of beats]
[Kick drum accents on off-beats to establish syncopation]
[Main Groove]
[Measures: 16]
[Dynamics: mf (mezzo-forte)]
[Solid snare backbeat (beats 2 and 4) with varied ghost-note fills]
[Hi-hat eighth-note pattern with occasional sixteenth-note flourishes]
[Drum Solo]
[Measures: 8]
[Dynamics: f (forte)]
[Rapid snare rolls, rimshots, and ride cymbal bell accents]
[Linear phrasing integrating tom-tom fills]
[Crash cymbal accents at phrase endings]
[Outro]
[Measures: 2]
[Dynamics: ff (fortissimo) to abrupt stop]
[Final snare flourish, terminating on a heavy kick drum hit]