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What happens after the Great Awakening?
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48 views • December 09, 2020
With all this talk of the Great Awakening, the threat of COVID and the Great Reset, election fraud, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Trump, MAGA, MEGA, and so on...I wanted to offer the perspective of a person who has gone through his own Great Awakening almost 20 years ago. What is life like? What comes next? What other steps are required for happiness?
Daily posts, podcasts, original music and more at https://www.abscondo.com
Daily posts, podcasts, original music and more at https://www.abscondo.com
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